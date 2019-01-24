Teens walking home from school Thursday afternoon found the partially-clothed body of a man in Fort Bend County.According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, the teens were walking home from George Bush High School when they made the discovery near a retention pond in the Great Oaks neighborhood. They immediately went back to school to report it. Deputies responded to the scene at Bellaire Boulevard near FM 1464 just before 5 p.m.The victim was found lifeless and half naked."It appears to be a Hispanic male. He was found lying face down with an apparent gunshot wound to his back," said Caitilin Espinosa, public information officer with the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.Investigators believe the manner of death is a homicide. The Galveston County Medical Examiner will work on identification.Espinosa says there are no missing persons who fit the victim's description.The sheriff's office is asking residents to check their security cameras for any possible clues. Vitelia Cortez says the area where the body was found is well-traveled and normally safe."We never see anything. It's quiet. That's why I like to live here. We never see anything bad," she said. "Now I'm scared about it."