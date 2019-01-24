Man's body found by teens walking home from Fort Bend Co. school

EMBED </>More Videos

Teens were walking home from school when they discovered the body.

By
Teens walking home from school Thursday afternoon found the partially-clothed body of a man in Fort Bend County.

According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, the teens were walking home from George Bush High School when they made the discovery near a retention pond in the Great Oaks neighborhood. They immediately went back to school to report it. Deputies responded to the scene at Bellaire Boulevard near FM 1464 just before 5 p.m.

The victim was found lifeless and half naked.

"It appears to be a Hispanic male. He was found lying face down with an apparent gunshot wound to his back," said Caitilin Espinosa, public information officer with the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators believe the manner of death is a homicide. The Galveston County Medical Examiner will work on identification.

Espinosa says there are no missing persons who fit the victim's description.

The sheriff's office is asking residents to check their security cameras for any possible clues. Vitelia Cortez says the area where the body was found is well-traveled and normally safe.

"We never see anything. It's quiet. That's why I like to live here. We never see anything bad," she said. "Now I'm scared about it."

Follow Jessica Willey on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homicide investigationteenman shotFort Bend County
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Boy found alive after vanishing from grandma's backyard
Gunman chases victim before Houston gas station shooting
Vigil for 3 family members killed in crash on the way to church
Abuse victims await list of accused Catholic priests
New cruise line will offer adults-only cruises
'Baby Shark' creators working on a show with Netflix
Sears Appliance and Hardware store in Katy, Texas store closes
Man charged in Grand Pkwy wrong-way crash that killed 2
Show More
James Harden officially gets NBA All-Star starting nod
Mom wants complex held accountable after son with autism drowns
Houston woman was 'upset' before disappearing: police
CONTEST: Write a 350-word letter to win a lakefront home
Lawmaker seeking dress code for parents at school
More News