Balloon release scheduled for twin 13-year-olds who drowned in Galveston earlier this month

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Twin 13-year-old boys who drowned in Galveston earlier this month will be honored by their classmates on Monday.

A balloon release and celebration of life is set for Monday afternoon at Hoffman Middle School, where Eduardo and Jefferson Perez went to school.

Authorities said the two were in the water near Pleasure Pier when they disappeared on March 5. They reportedly did not know how to swim.

Both of their bodies were found days later.

The events will be held on the school's athletic field at 3:15 p.m.

If you panic and try to fight the current, chances increase that you can drown. Remember to swim within your limits and near a lifeguard if possible.

Non-swimmers and children should always wear life jackets when in or around the water.

