1 dies after high-speed chase involving several teens ends in crash in NW Harris Co., police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person was killed after a high-speed chase involving several teenagers ended in a crash in northwest Harris County on Saturday, according to police.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

The Houston Police Department said officers saw a vehicle driving recklessly and attempted to pull them over at about 12:43 a.m. near Rankin and Kuykendhahl.

Investigators said the driver refused to stop and initiated a high-speed chase reaching up to 80 mph. Executive Asst. Chief Chandra Hatcher added that at some point, the suspects turned off their headlights in an attempt to escape officers.

About three minutes into the chase, the driver went through the intersection of Veterans Memorial Drive near Bammel North Houston Road, hitting two other vehicles.

Three of the teenagers in the suspect's vehicle were taken to the hospital and were listed as stable, according to officers.

One of the teenagers was trapped inside the vehicle and died at the scene, according to police.

Investigators believe all of the people inside the suspects' vehicle were about 16 and 17 years old.

One person, who wasn't involved in the chase but crashed with the suspect, was taken to the hospital in stable condition, and another stayed at the scene.

"You know it's the holiday season. There is one potential suspect here, who is deceased on the scene, so our prayers do go out to the family members," Hatcher said. "We don't know exactly what was going on, who was in the car just yet, or why."