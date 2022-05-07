2 students from The Woodlands High School found deceased, authorities say

student dies

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- The Woodlands High School community is grappling with the devastating loss of two teenagers, both seniors, just weeks before their graduation.

ABC13 confirmed the teens are one boy and one girl, though authorities are not releasing anything else about their identity or the circumstances of their deaths.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is investigating the deaths and released a statement saying the teens died on Thursday morning, foul play is not suspected and there is no danger to the community.

Rylie Brandt, a junior at the high school, says she will remember the girl student with a beautiful smile and contagious laugh.

"She was one of the sweetest people I knew. And she was very selfless, she always listened to other people. She didn't have to listen to my problems and stuff, but she genuinely always seemed to have an interest in what I had to say," said Brandt.

The Woodlands High School Principal Dr. Ted Landry sent an email to families saying:

"Highlander Family,

It is with great sadness that I write to inform you about the loss of two of our senior Highlanders this morning. While I am unable to provide more details at this time, I ask that you keep the families in your thoughts and prayers. Members of the CISD Crisis Support Team have been working with our campus administrators today and will be on campus again tomorrow to provide support to students and staff.

As your student processes this event, you may observe your child demonstrating sadness, fear and/or confusion; acting out or becoming withdrawn; exhibiting anger about death; and having concern for their own safety.

Some ways you can support your child include: Spending time with your child and assuring their safety; talking about this event in an age appropriate context; observing conversations, including text messages, your child is having with their peers; having an open and honest discussion about feelings; and encouraging writing, drawing, and journaling."

