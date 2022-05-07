2 students from The Woodlands High School found deceased, authorities say

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- The Woodlands High School community is grappling with the devastating loss of two teenagers, both seniors, just weeks before their graduation.ABC13 confirmed the teens are one boy and one girl, though authorities are not releasing anything else about their identity or the circumstances of their deaths.The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is investigating the deaths and released a statement saying the teens died on Thursday morning, foul play is not suspected and there is no danger to the community.Rylie Brandt, a junior at the high school, says she will remember the girl student with a beautiful smile and contagious laugh."She was one of the sweetest people I knew. And she was very selfless, she always listened to other people. She didn't have to listen to my problems and stuff, but she genuinely always seemed to have an interest in what I had to say," said Brandt.The Woodlands High School Principal Dr. Ted Landry sent an email to families saying: