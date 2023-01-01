Teen injured in shooting on New Year's Eve tells deputies the suspect was his classmate, HCSO says

According to investigators, there was an altercation over a black bag between the victim and two other teens before one shot him in the leg.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 17-year-old who was wounded in a shooting in northwest Harris County said he knew the shooter from school, according to deputies.

Harris County deputies responded to a gas station in the 5400 block of Barker Cypress just before 5 p.m. Saturday and found the teen with a gunshot wound to his leg.

According to investigators, surveillance video showed several teens get out of a Toyota Camry that pulled into the gas station.

There was reportedly a struggle over a black bag. Two of the car's occupants had guns, and one of them shot the 17-year-old. Everyone but the victim fled the scene.

Investigators are focused on finding the car, described as silver and an early 2000s model.

"We're hoping we catch him so no one else gets harmed. They were definitely struggling over a bag. My experience is going to tell me it's a transaction gone bad. We don't know what's in the bag. They actually came back and retrieved it like 7 minutes later," Sgt. Jeff Thomas with the HCSO Violent Crimes Unit explained.

The victim was transported to the hospital. A deputy applied a tourniquet on the scene to stop his bleeding, and investigators say it may have saved the teen's life.

Investigators tell ABC13 they are going through the store's surveillance video footage to gather additional details.

HCSO urges anyone with information regarding the vehicle to call the sheriff's office or Crime Stoppers.

