act of kindness

Houston community supports teen who sold bottled water for back-to-school supplies

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Community supports teen who sold water to buy school supplies

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A young teen selling water to raise money for school supplies is touching hearts all over Houston. Now, he's been rewarded for his dedication.

Jayden Buckley, 15, said it all started with a woman's act of kindness. Buckley was selling bottled water near Fondren and West Airport in front of a gas station to raise money for school supplies and to help his mother.

"When this lady first gave me $100, I almost had a heart attack because I never thought that was going to happen," Jayden told ABC13. "And then, a ton of people started pulling up."

That kind woman posted pictures of Jayden on social media. Soon the news spread and caught the eye of Houston rapper Trae tha Truth, who took Jayden back-to-school shopping, along with the teen's three siblings.

Jayden's mom, Jamaica, a widow with four children, was overwhelmed with emotion when she spoke with ABC13. She said they've had a difficult time since they moved to Houston from Atlanta in April. She has been working to get a job, but has not had any luck.

"I'm just shocked because I never had anyone just bless me or my kids like this ever," Jamaica said. "(Wednesday) was the happiest I've seen him like in a while."

Since the post, more support has poured in for the family.

Joseph Capo Dinnon, a well-known Alief community activist, was also there to support the family and wants to make sure Jayden gets the recognition he deserves.

"He's out here doing something a lot of kids aren't trying to do," Dinnon said. "A lot of kids are out here getting in trouble, doing different stuff. He's actually staying out of trouble and doing something positive. So, we just wanted to let him know, as a community, we got his back."

Follow Roxie Bustamante on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonback to schoolhoustonact of kindnessacts of kindnessgood newsshoppingfeel good
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACT OF KINDNESS
How you can help the estimated 3,000 Afghans settling in Houston
11-year-old boy gives flowers to King Soopers employees
Is this the nicest person in America?
Plumber, family travel to Texas to help with repairs after storm
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Show More
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Panthers coach resigns amid Chicago Blackhawks' sex abuse case
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
More TOP STORIES News