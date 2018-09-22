A 17-year-old driver is hospitalized, recovering from his injuries after he was found in the woods delirious after spending 48 hours in a roadside ditch."He's lucky to be alive, he hit a tree dead-on, pretty much," said Chief David Duffy of the Upper Gwynedd Township Police Department.Christopher Craven left work at the Cafeteria of Delaware Valley University at 9:38 p.m. Sunday night and never came home.Police went out searching for the teen and his silver Audi."It was a needle in a haystack. This car was a needle in a haystack," Chief Duffy said.Craven took Route 202 Parkway in Warrington Township to head back to his Upper Gwynedd Township home - a different route than usual. He ended up in a deep, densely wooded ditch."You couldn't see the roadway from where the car was and you couldn't see the car unless you got out on foot, like the Warrington officer did and found him," said Chief Duffy.Duffy explains that Craven was found about a mile from where he crashed his car, laying in the grass, with no memory of what occurred.He was rushed to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia where he is recovering."I heard he's doing better, but still not a lot of recollection of what happened," Duffy said.The lesson to take away from this story, police say, is for people to consider keeping location settings in their cellphone on. In this case, having cell signal may have helped investigators rescue the teen much sooner.Thankfully, he is expected to make a full recovery.