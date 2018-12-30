17-year-old dies in crash in northwest Harris County

17-year-old killed in crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A 17-year-old is dead after a single car accident Saturday night.

Deputies say the teen's Honda Element smashed into the side of a wall on Highway 290 and Brittmoore Road.

Investigators say the teen failed to stop at a stop sign and crossed several lanes of traffic before crashing into the wall.

She was the only person inside the vehicle at the time of the accident, and was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt.

The teen was transported to Cypress Fairbanks Medical Center where she later died.
