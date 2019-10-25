Teen dies after being ambushed by group of men while pumping gas in Katy

Update to shooting at 4909 Greenhouse: the male victim was pronounced deceased at the hospital. #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) October 25, 2019

@HCSOTexas responded to a shooting at a gas station located at 4909 Greenhouse Rd. An 18-yr-old male was pumping gas when unknown males in a dark colored pickup truck pulled up & opened fire on him. The 18 yr old received a serious wound & was driven to the hospital by his — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) October 25, 2019

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- An 18-year-old man is dead after a group of unknown men shot him outside a Katy gas station.Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted Thursday night that the teen was ambushed by suspects in a dark colored pickup truck.When deputies arrived to the Mobil station at 4909 Greenhouse, they found a teen with serious injuries.The teen was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but later died, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.We do not know whether deputies have any leads on the suspects.