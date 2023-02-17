19-year-old arrested in armored car robbery that left guard shot outside Willowbrook Mall, FBI says

FBI agents are accusing someone who's not old enough to drink alcohol with the shooting of an armored car guard outside of Willowbrook Mall.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 19-year-old was arrested after an armored car guard was shot during a robbery outside a northwest Harris County mall on Tuesday, the FBI said.

Ricardo Rodriguez was charged in connection to the shooting that happened at about 3:35 p.m. at 2000 Willowbrook Mall.

Authorities said the teen faces federal charges of interference with commerce by robbery and discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence.

According to the FBI Violent Crime Task Force with HPD, the shooting happened when Rodriguez robbed a Brinks armored car.

Police said the wounded guard was shot but had a vest on. He was reportedly taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Rodriguez was arrested about 36 hours after the shooting, officials said.

ABC13's Neighborhood Safety Tracker shows this area, including Willowbrook, Willow Chase Park, and Centerfield, is home to an estimated 8,000 people. The tracker shows there have been at least two homicides in the last 12 months in this area.