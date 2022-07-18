ted cruz

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz calls 2015 Supreme Court's same-sex marriage ruling 'clearly wrong'

Same-sex marriage Supreme Court: Obergefell v. Hodges was brought before justices in 2015
By CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

Cruz, SCOTUS 'clearly wrong' in deciding same-sex marriage

AUSTIN, Texas -- Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said that the Supreme Court was "clearly wrong" in its 2015 ruling, which legalized same-sex marriage on the federal level.

Cruz made the comments in a clip posted to his YouTube channel.

RELATED | Fired-up Lightfoot, Chicago mayor, yells '(expletive) Clarence Thomas'

The Texas Republican said that Obergefell v. Hodges, the case that was brought before the court in 2015, ignored 200 years of national history and that marriage had always been an issue left for the states to decide.

"In Obergefell, the court said 'no, we know better than you guys do, and now every state must, must sanction and permit gay marriage.'" Cruz said. "I think that decision was clearly wrong when it was decided. It was the court overreaching."

The comments from Cruz come just weeks after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, with a ruling that now leaves abortion laws up to the states.

In a concurring opinion, conservative Justice Clarence Thomas called on the court to reconsider other rulings that struck down state restrictions, including the Obergefell decision.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicstexasted cruztexas politicssame sex marriagesupreme courtu.s. & worldu.s. supreme court
TED CRUZ
52-school bus convoy honoring child shooting victims visits Ted Cruz
GOP's Ted Cruz feuds with Elmo over kids getting COVID-19 vaccines
Texas GOP convention starts Thursday and here's what we're watching
NRA convention in Houston day 3: Protestors demand change
TOP STORIES
Man shoots people who tried to help woman being assaulted, HPD says
2 sisters shot by woman in Houston's southside, police say
Life-saving generator gifted to Pct. 4 deputy hurt in ambush shooting
Florida high school shooter's death penalty trial begins
Dozens of vases stolen from gravesites at Baytown cemetery, HCSO says
2 people drown within 24 hours in the San Jacinto River, police say
Here's the forecast. You're not going to like it, but here it is
Show More
Time to learn! Aldine ISD expands Additional Days School Year program
Indiana mall shooting leaves 3 dead; witness killed gunman, police say
Uvalde report: 'Shortcomings and failures' before, during attack
Couple in their late 70s die together in murder-suicide in SW Houston
4,000 beagles to be rescued from Virginia breeding facility
More TOP STORIES News