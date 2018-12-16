TECHNOLOGY

Taylor Swift reportedly used facial recognition at her concert to try to ID stalkers

EMBED </>More Videos

Taylor Swift and her security team reportedly used facial recognition technology to try and identify the singer's stalkers

Taylor Swift and her security team reportedly used facial recognition technology to try and identify the singer's stalkers at one of her shows.

Security expert Mike Downing told Rolling Stone Magazine that a kiosk was set up where fans could view clips of Swift rehearsing.

While they watched the clips, "Image-Captures" of their faces were sent to a command post in Nashville.

The images were cross referenced with Swift's known stalkers.

Some have noted that the technique should be used with caution, as the data collected by facial recognition software can potentially be harvested and sold.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologytaylor swiftconcertstalkingu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TECHNOLOGY
4 choice seasonal and holiday events in Houston this weekend | Hoodline
AOL Mail users locked out for more than 12 hours
Facebook says photo glitch impacting 6.8 million users
Virgin Galactic's rocket ship reaches space on test
More Technology
Top Stories
Man charged for allegedly causing house fire: authorities
Teen shot, killed in east Harris County, deputies say
82-year-old woman wants to warn others after being scammed
Deterioration closes two lanes of I-610 East Loop
Man charged in 2 child sex assault cases speaks from jail
Mom warns others after metal pieces found in kids' vitamins
Gorgeous Sunday
Adopted boy spends birthday finding forever homes for kids
Show More
Pastor addresses uproar over lavish anniversary gift to wife
Celebrate the Texans victory with these freebies
Texans down Jets to keep division title hopes alive
Second suspect wanted in shooting of 7-year-old
Trae Tha Truth helps make Christmas bright for families
More News