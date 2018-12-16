Taylor Swift and her security team reportedly used facial recognition technology to try and identify the singer's stalkers at one of her shows.Security expert Mike Downing told Rolling Stone Magazine that a kiosk was set up where fans could view clips of Swift rehearsing.While they watched the clips, "Image-Captures" of their faces were sent to a command post in Nashville.The images were cross referenced with Swift's known stalkers.Some have noted that the technique should be used with caution, as the data collected by facial recognition software can potentially be harvested and sold.