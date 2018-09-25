TECHNOLOGY

Some Verizon Wireless users across Houston area reporting outage

Many people have reported Verizon outages across Houston area.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Some Verizon Wireless users across the Houston area reported trouble with the service Tuesday morning.

According to the chart showing problems on downdetector.com, at least 600 reports of outages came in between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. The number of reports continues to grow.

Some users in areas such as Spring, Cypress, Richmond, Tomball, and northeast Houston said they couldn't make outgoing calls.

Although they couldn't call out, others reported being able to text, receive calls and use data.

Overall, more than 3,000 outages have been reported in cities including Dallas, Austin, New York, Oklahoma City and Tampa.

Verizon tweeted that it's currently experiencing intermittent voice, text and data service interruptions for customers in some markets.

The company adds that its technicians are working diligently to resolve the issue.

