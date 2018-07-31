TECHNOLOGY

Facebook finds 'sophisticated' efforts to disrupt elections

EMBED </>More Videos

Facebook says it has uncovered "sophisticated" efforts, possibly linked to Russia, to influence U.S. politics on its platforms. (Shutterstock)

MENLO PARK, California --
Facebook says it has uncovered "sophisticated" efforts, possibly linked to Russia, to influence U.S. politics on its platforms.

The company says it removed 32 accounts from Facebook and Instagram because they were involved in "coordinated" behavior and appeared to be fake.

EMBED More News Videos

Here are demos of how to check your data, deactivate your account and delete your account.


The company says it doesn't know who is behind the efforts, but said there are may be connections to Russia. Facebook says it has found some connections between the accounts it removed and the accounts connected to Russia's Internet Research Agency that it removed before and after the 2016 U.S. presidential elections.

The earliest page was created in March 2017. Facebook says more than 290,000 accounts followed at least one of the fake pages. The most followed Facebook Pages were "Aztlan Warriors," Black Elevation," Mindful Being," and "Resisters."
RELATED: How to reboot your router to disable Russian-linked malware
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyfacebooksocial mediasilicon valleymark zuckerbergu.s. & worldpolitics
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
What to know about Facebook's latest privacy controversy
How to reboot your router to avoid malware
TECHNOLOGY
New dog app can identify your dog's breed with a photo
Police warn dating site users of bank fraud scam
Power companies ask customers to conserve energy
Tyler Perry: "I am not giving away anything on Facebook"
More Technology
Top Stories
One Minute Weather: Strong to severe storms in Houston today
Sheriff: Body found in bayou may be missing woman
Man in underwear runs on field after Astros game
Deputy constables get into shoot-out with chase suspect
Police kill homeowner after he killed intruder in his home
SAVING BEAU: 3-month-old with hole in his heart now healthy
'M.A.S.H.' star Alan Alda reveals he has Parkinson's
New video shows suspects who killed neighbor helping teen
Show More
Parents outraged over idea to arm teachers in Santa Fe
Death reported on flight from Taiwan to Houston
TEXANS CAMP: WR Will Fuller looking strong after week 1
Police: Doctor molested over 2 dozen children over the years
Obama, Biden spotted having lunch together
More News