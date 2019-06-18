Domino's Pizza launching driverless delivery vehicles in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Domino's Pizza is saying goodbye to the pizza delivery driver in Houston.
The company has announced a partnership with the company Nuro for driverless pizza delivery.
Delivery is expected to start at select Houston locations later this year.
Customers will order online, then use a code to unlock the pizza compartment when the vehicle arrives.
Nuro launched driverless grocery delivery with Kroger in southwest Houston this year.
The Nuro vehicles on the road have humans inside right now, but the next generation used by Domino's is expected to deliver without any human assistance.
