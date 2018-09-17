According to a new report by organizers of the Davos Forum, machines are increasingly moving in on jobs done by people.The report finds more than half of workplace tasks will be taken over and carried out by machines by the year 2025.The forum also predicts the loss of 75 million jobs worldwide by 2022.On the positive side, 133 million new jobs will be created by all of this.The forum says some challenges for employers include reskilling and building safety nets for workers.