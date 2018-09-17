TECHNOLOGY

Machines to take over 75 million jobs from humans in the next 4 years

EMBED </>More Videos

Half of all workplace tasks will be taken over and carried out by robots by 2025, a report predicts.

According to a new report by organizers of the Davos Forum, machines are increasingly moving in on jobs done by people.

The report finds more than half of workplace tasks will be taken over and carried out by machines by the year 2025.

The forum also predicts the loss of 75 million jobs worldwide by 2022.

On the positive side, 133 million new jobs will be created by all of this.

The forum says some challenges for employers include reskilling and building safety nets for workers.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologycareersrobotsjobsu.s. & worldtechnologycomputers
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TECHNOLOGY
Some complain new iPhones are too big for hands of women
SpaceX changes plans to send tourists around the moon
Google search leads thieves to steal $2,850 from Houston woman
Apple offers free fix for defective iPhone 8
More Technology
Top Stories
Bartenders arrested after Galveston crash that killed bicyclist
Surveillance photos show murder suspect with his estranged wife
Key witness testifies in case of teen charged with parents' murder
10 Houston-area high schools with lowest grad rates
1-year-old boy pinned between two cars at Spring park
Who is the woman accusing Brett Kavanaugh of sex assault?
Doorbell woman in Montgomery Co. reveals identity and how she escaped
3 adorable kittens scooped to safety by deputy constable
Show More
Country music duo visit Waltrip High School students
Galveston residents to get paid for sonic boom testing
'Mayochup' now exists, whether you like it or not
Alleged teen thief arrested after Houston hit-and-run crash
Texas Bullet Train gets $300 million financial boost
More News