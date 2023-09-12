Tech Fest Live program director Terry Williams explains the benefits of a new AI-directed golf program coming to Klein ISD.

2023 Fore the Youth Golf Classic: Charity tourney at Gleannloch Pines to benefit new STEM program

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- From the classroom to the putting green, experts say golf offers a variety of health and well-being benefits, especially for students.

But getting children to the golf course, however, is easier said than done.

"One of the issues is that golf seems to be too expensive," program director Terry Williams said. "Everyone does not have access to golf courses or driving ranges or places where they could practice."

Now, a Houston-based educational nonprofit is working to bring the golf course to students instead.

Tech Fest Live, an annual technology festival for middle and high school students, will host the Fore the Youth Golf Classic on Thursday, Oct. 5, benefiting a new program coming to area schools.

The tournament will begin at 9:30 a.m. at Gleannloch Pines Golf Club in Spring.

Williams said a pilot program is already underway in Klein ISD, providing AI-powered golf wands to students who want to learn how to play the sport virtually.

The wands work just like a golf club, and feature a leather strap that creates the same sort of drag a golfer might feel when grounding out a club at the course.

A tracking mechanism inside the wand records data, helping students improve their game, whether they are practicing outdoors or inside during stormy weather.

"They could do it from home, so mom and dad feel comfortable because the kid is at home, they know that they're actually doing something worthwhile because you'd be, you know, because it's part of a school program, and they can track their progress," Williams said.

Williams said the program seeks to provide Klein ISD students with wands to check out, allowing them to practice, and even play in virtual competitions and tournaments.

Tech Fest Live hopes to expand the program to at least five area school districts in coming months.

Gleannloch Pines Golf Club is located at 19393 Champion Forest Dr., in Spring.