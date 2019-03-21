Teacher sends sexual videos to student on Snapchat: Documents

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Katy ISD teacher is facing charges after she allegedly sent explicit videos of herself to a male student on Snapchat.Kelsie Koepke, 25, is charged with having an improper relationship with a student, whom she met in the testing center during lunch at Paetow High School.According to court documents, Koepke exchanged Snapchat information with the student around October 2017, and began a chat relationship with him in the weeks before Homecoming.Using the Snapchat usernames "kelsie_koepke" and "Momma K," documents state the conversations soon became sexual in nature, and "she instructed him not to save any of their chats.""Then, on the actual night of the Homecoming event, she sent him the first set of nude photos and videos of herself," documents state.Koepke allegedly apologized for her actions the day after Homecoming, but documents also state she continued to send him more videos and photos of her breasts.On May 1, 2018, Koepke allegedly sent video to the student of her pleasuring herself.On Feb. 28, when the student who was receiving the videos and images reported what happened to school officials.Court documents say a Katy ISD police officer who saw the explicit material said at least one video clearly shows Koepke's face.When questioned, court documents say Koepke told the officer she had initially mistaken the student for someone she had met on a dating site. Hoping to "keep the peace," she allegedly kept the student on Snapchat, but also ended up sending him more images.Bond was set for $30,000. She is expected to face a judge on May 7.