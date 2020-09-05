Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases postpone TCU-SMU rivalry matchup

By Sami Sparber
Plans to press forward with major college football in Texas have been dealt an early setback after Texas Christian University canceled its first football game due to COVID-19.

SEE RELATED STORY: What losing football to COVID-19 would mean for Texas college towns: 'It's like losing Christmas'

The game against Southern Methodist University, scheduled for Sept. 11, was canceled Friday after some TCU football athletes and support staff tested positive for the virus, said Jeremiah Donati, TCU's director of intercollegiate athletics, in a statement. Donati did not indicate how many athletes or staff tested positive but said "no one is currently facing serious health issues."



"In the course of following CDC guidelines and our aggressive testing and contact tracing strategy, we discovered that some student-athletes and support staff in our football program have tested positive for COVID-19," Donati said. "Those individuals were notified immediately and are currently abiding by CDC protocols."



The Big 12 Conference announced in August its football season would move forward as scheduled, with member schools agreeing to enhanced testing for athletes. The TCU-SMU game would have been the first involving a Big 12 team this season. Texas Tech University, Baylor University and the University of Texas at Austin all have games scheduled for Sept. 12.

A handful of Texas teams that play outside the Power Five conferences - SMU, Texas State University, Houston Baptist University, the University of North Texas, Stephen F. Austin University and the University of Texas at El Paso - have games scheduled for Saturday.

Donati said TCU will continue following prevention and testing protocols ahead of their conference opener against Iowa State on Sept. 26.

SEE RELATED STORY: UH shuts down voluntary workouts after 6 student-athletes test positive for COVID-19

The Texas Tribune is a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans - and engages with them - about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.

The video above is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfort worthcoronavirusfootballsportscollege footballcovid 19
CORONAVIRUS
2 cats in Brazos Co. test positive for COVID-19
Gov. Greg Abbott to discuss 'next steps' on reopening Texas
Food Lion reverses policy on US flag face coverings
Renter with disability able to avoid Labor Day eviction
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hurricane victims can still evacuate more than a week later
Woman shot to death in front yard after argument erupts
Motorcyclist dies in hit-and-run crash on Beltway 8
Fatal wrong-way crash shuts down Grand Parkway in Spring
Man shot in the head during road rage shooting
2nd fountain overflows with soap suds this week after prank
Deshaun Watson to sign $177 million extension with Texans
Show More
Voting in person Nov. 3? Expect drive-thrus, sports arenas
Police rescue people in burning apartment
Firefighter attacked while responding to gas station incident
3 people shot after being told they weren't allowed at apartment
Beirut explosion: More signs of life detected under rubble
More TOP STORIES News