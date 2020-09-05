COVID-19 cases postpone TCU-SMU rivalry matchup

SEE RELATED STORY: What losing football to COVID-19 would mean for Texas college towns: 'It's like losing Christmas'
The game against Southern Methodist University, scheduled for Sept. 11, was canceled Friday after some TCU football athletes and support staff tested positive for the virus, said Jeremiah Donati, TCU's director of intercollegiate athletics, in a statement. Donati did not indicate how many athletes or staff tested positive but said "no one is currently facing serious health issues."
TCU vs. SMU game update. 🏈👇🏼#GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/RBWloCuUJh— Jeremiah Donati (@JDonati_TCU) September 4, 2020
"In the course of following CDC guidelines and our aggressive testing and contact tracing strategy, we discovered that some student-athletes and support staff in our football program have tested positive for COVID-19," Donati said. "Those individuals were notified immediately and are currently abiding by CDC protocols."
#TCU active COVID-19 cases dropped by 40 today.— Benton McDonald (@BentonMcD) September 3, 2020
- On campus cases dropped to 221 from 245
- Off campus cases dropped to 146 from 161
- Employee cases went down to 7 from 8
- Total active cases are down by 73 and 248 cases have recovered since last Friday
The Big 12 Conference announced in August its football season would move forward as scheduled, with member schools agreeing to enhanced testing for athletes. The TCU-SMU game would have been the first involving a Big 12 team this season. Texas Tech University, Baylor University and the University of Texas at Austin all have games scheduled for Sept. 12.
A handful of Texas teams that play outside the Power Five conferences - SMU, Texas State University, Houston Baptist University, the University of North Texas, Stephen F. Austin University and the University of Texas at El Paso - have games scheduled for Saturday.
Donati said TCU will continue following prevention and testing protocols ahead of their conference opener against Iowa State on Sept. 26.
