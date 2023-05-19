California family finds 6 Taylor Swift VIP tickets delivered to wrong address

Tickets to see Taylor Swift in concert are hard to get, but one Eyewitness News viewer had someone drop them off at her door without even having to buy them.

A 19-year-old girl who lives in the house opened the package and could not believe her eyes.

"We get packages all the time...and when she opened it she said 'oh my goodness, it's Taylor Swift tickets! It's VIP'!" the girl's mother said.

The box had the family's address on it, but they never ordered the tickets. The six VIP tickets are for an upcoming New Jersey stop of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.

The tickets could be resold for thousands of dollars each, but the mother said she just wants to track down the rightful owner of the tickets.

"Of course my 19-year-old daughter is excited but I'm like 'They don't belong to us. We need to find the correct people'."

The family said they are now trying to find the owner of the tickets.