Taylor Swift fans sue Ticketmaster after messy tour ticket sale

A group of her fans are suing Ticketmaster for a list of violations.

Swifties are taking action after that messy Taylor Swift tour ticket sale last month.

They allege fraud, price-fixing and antitrust violations, and accuse Ticketmaster and its parent company Live Nation of letting resellers buy most of the concert tickets.

The lawsuit is asking for a civil fine of $2,500 per violation.

That would add up to a lot of money, since about two million tickets were sold.

A Senate anti-trust panel said it would hold a hearing on the lack of competition in the ticket sales industry.

Swift has since apologized to her fans for the situation.