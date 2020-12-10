Taylor Swift to drop another 2020 album at midnight: 'We just couldn't stop writing songs'

I’m elated to tell you that my 9th studio album, and folklore’s sister record, will be out tonight at midnight eastern. It’s called evermore.

📷: Beth Garrabrant pic.twitter.com/xdej7AzJRW — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 10, 2020

2020 was a good year -- perhaps only in terms of inspiring Taylor Swift to write music.The singer-songwriter tweeted Thursday that her ninth studio album "Evermore" drops at midnight eastern time Friday. The new release comes just five months after its predecessor, "Folklore," and a little over a year after 2019's "Lover."Swift called "Evermore" the "sister record" of "Folklore," a mellow and understated foil to the upbeat pop production on previous albums. She said that in the past, she treated albums as "one-off eras" but implied that her latest album will carry over some of "Folklore's" themes."To put it plainly, we just couldn't stop writing songs. To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music. We chose to wander deeper in," she tweeted.Although "Evermore" was produced with longtime creative collaborators like Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff, Swift tweeted that they "welcomed some new (and longtime) friends to our musical kitchen table this time around."She also tweeted that the music video for her single "Willow" would also be released at midnight.