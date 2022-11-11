Taylor Swift to perform at Houston's NRG Stadium 3 days in a row next year on Eras Tour

In an announcement first shared on "Good Morning America," Taylor Swift said she will be embarking on a tour highlighting "musical eras of my career."

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Swifties, this is not a drill!

If you were worried about getting tickets to see Taylor Swift on her upcoming Eras Tour when she stops at NRG Stadium on April 22, 2023, you can take a sigh of relief.

Due to what Ticketmaster called "unprecedented demand," Swift added 17 more U.S. dates to her tour -- including two more Houston shows!

T-Swift will now be in Houston on April 21, 22 and 23.

For the NRG Stadium performances, the pop star will be joined by fellow-artists beabadoobee and Gracie Abrams.

Just last week, eight dates were added to the original tour announcement.

Now, there are 51 shows total scheduled for the U.S. leg of the Eras Tour.

Swift described the upcoming tour as a "journey through the musical eras" or her career, past and present. The tour was announced shortly after she dropped her most recent album, "Midnights," on Oct. 21.

She said the U.S. dates are just the first leg of the tour, and international dates will be announced soon.

The presale for all dates of the tour is on Tuesday, Nov. 15. In order to participate, fans had to sign up for the Ticketmaster Verified Fan Presale.

Although the presale registration window has closed, don't fret! General tickets go on sale on Nov. 18.

