'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' concert film coming to AMC theaters: How to get tickets

Didn't get tickets to see Taylor Swift's Eras Tour? No worries: It'll soon be playing in a theater near you.

A concert film documenting Taylor's record-breaking tour will be shown in thousands of movie theaters throughout the U.S., Canada and Mexico starting Oct. 13, it was announced Thursday on "Good Morning America." The movie, called "TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR," will play at least four times a day on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at every AMC theater location in the U.S., and at other movie chains across the rest of North America.

Tickets are on sale now at AMCTheatres.com and Fandango.com. AMC is also going to serve as a distributor for any other movie theater operators interested in showing the movie.

Adult tickets will cost $19.89 plus tax, in honor of "1989 (Taylor's Version)," which is also coming out in October. Children's and senior tickets will cost $13.13 plus tax, in honor of Taylor's favorite number. Those prices will be good for all screenings, except for "premium large format screens," such as IMAX, which will carry an upcharge.

AMC says it has upgraded its website and ticketing systems to handle the demand. However, the company still warns of delays, long waiting times and possible outages.

In addition, no free movie passes will be accepted and AMC Stubs A-List members won't be able to use their memberships to reserve tickets. AMC is also temporarily limiting website ticketing ability for most other movies titles.

Taylor's next Eras Tour stop is Nov. 9 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The tour has shattered concert-sale records with more than 3 million fans packing arenas across the United States in the first leg in the U.S., according to the release.