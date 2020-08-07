Personal Finance

New changes for tax-free holiday weekend this year

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The tax-free holiday weekend is going to look slightly different this year as the school year kicks off with some changes.

With masks now being part of the school uniform, some parents might be thinking about buying masks in bulk, and many might wonder if masks are included in the weekend's holiday.

The answer is, yes, some are.

Typically, the tax-free weekend doesn't include special clothing or footwear, such as athletic clothing, or clothes for protective use, like medical or industrial grade masks. However this year, cloth and disposable fabric face masks are included.

The holiday, which runs from August 7-9, exempts sales tax on qualified items priced below $100, which saves shoppers $8 on every $100 they spend.

The Texas Comptroller's office is asking those who will be shopping in person to practice social distancing and wear a mask.

For those who don't want to shop in person, online shopping is an option, but there are some restrictions.

First, you can only shop from an online or catalog seller doing business in Texas. Second, the item bought must be paid for by the customer during the holiday. Lastly, deliveries can be later, as long as it's paid for and the seller accepts the order during the holiday.

Apparel and school supplies that can be purchased this weekend are listed on the Comptroller's website.

