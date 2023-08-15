Surveillance video shows a woman being attacked, stunned with a Taser at a Shell gas station pump on the East Freeway in northwest Houston, police say.

Robbery suspect on the run after victim stunned with Taser while pumping gas in NE Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police released surveillance video Monday of a gas station robbery from a month ago, hoping someone from the public can help them identify the suspect and the getaway vehicle.

On July 7, at about 6 p.m., a Chevrolet truck could be seen pulling up to a pump at the Shell gas station on the East Freeway at Wayside. A man wearing dark clothing exited from the passenger side, snuck up on a woman standing on the other side of the pump, and attacked her.

The Houston Police Department said the victim told investigators the robber was trying to steal the backpack she was wearing when the suspect used a Taser on her to get it off. Surveillance video showed the woman falling to the ground before the robber hopped back into the truck and got away.

The victim believes she may have been followed to the gas station from a scrap yard on Navigation and Harrisburg after she made thousands of dollars in scrap metal.

Authorities urge you to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000.

Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app, referencing HPD case #964132-23.

