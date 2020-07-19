Education

Target offering teachers back-to-school discount on classroom supplies

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Target will be offering teachers a discount on classroom supplies and essentials through August.

All educators are eligible for the virtual discount that includes 15 percent off select supplies.

To receive the discount, sign up for the Target Circle loyalty program.

It starts Sunday, July 19 and ends August 29.

The offer can only be redeemed once.

