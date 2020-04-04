disney

Free Disney downloads for parents and teachers

Need some help keeping young minds active at home during the COVID-19 emergency?

Disney is helping parents and teachers by offering a treasure trove of free downloadable creative activities based on all your favorite characters from "Frozen," "Aladdin," "The Lion King" and "Mary Poppins."

These educational resources from Disney Theatrical Productions will help children and teens flex their creative muscles, in subjects ranging from arts and crafts, science, social studies, English and language arts.

Download: Free Disney educational resources

Young theater buffs can also get a behind-the-scenes look at how Disney Theatrical Productions brings these classic Disney films to life on stage:

Curious what it would take to work on a Disney-Pixar film? Enroll in the free "Pixar in a Box" class offered online through Khan Academy.

Finally, if you need a diversion from everything going on in the world, coloring is a great way to blow off some steam. Grab your crayons and print out one of these:

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC13.
