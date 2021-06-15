Tomball Target evacuated after man walks aisles with butcher knives

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) -- A Target in Tomball was evacuated after police used a Taser on a man carrying two butcher knives.The Harris County Sheriff's Office said a suspicious person call came in at approximately 7:24 p.m. Monday at the store located at 21515 Tomball Parkway.The man got the knives from the kitchen area and was walking through the aisles talking to himself, Lt. Paul Bruce told ABC13.Authorities said the man, who was homeless and having a mental health crisis, ended up behind the service desk in front of the store.About 75 to 100 people were inside the store at the time. Employees were able to help them evacuate safely.The sheriff's office said the man was not arrested. Instead, he was taken to a mental health hospital for evaluation.