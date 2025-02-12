Texas among states listed in recall for canned tuna sold at H-E-B and other grocery stores

Several brands of canned tuna sold at stores, including Trader Joe's, Costco, and H-E-B, have been recalled because they might be contaminated with a type of bacteria that causes botulism, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, last week, tri-Union Seafoods of El Segundo, California, recalled certain lots of tuna sold under the Genova, Van Camp's, H-E-B, and Trader Joe's brand names.

The company said that lids on the "easy open" cans may have a manufacturing defect that could cause the products to leak or to become contaminated with the bacteria that causes botulism.

The affected products have retail codes listed in the recall notice and best-by dates in 2027 and 2028. The tuna was also sold at Harris Teeter, Publix, Kroger, Safeway, Walmart, and some independent stores in several states.

No illnesses have been reported to date, the company said. Consumers should not consume the recalled tuna even if it doesn't look or smell spoiled. Return the recalled tuna to the store for a full refund, throw it away, or contact Tri-Union Seafoods.

Botulism is a rare but serious illness that occurs when a toxin caused by bacteria attacks the body's nerves. It can cause difficulty breathing, paralysis, and death.