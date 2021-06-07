Woman wanted in Louisiana man's mysterious disappearance may be in Houston or Katy

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office in Hammond, Louisiana, needs help locating a wanted woman believed to be in the Houston area.Christie "BeBe" McKnight, 30, is wanted on obstruction of justice charges related to the mysterious disappearance of Jonathan Tucker, a Hammond man who has been missing since September of 2020, says Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.The sheriff's office believes McKnight is in the Houston/Katy, Texas area.If you have any information on McKnight's whereabouts, please contact Detective Dale Athmann at 985-902-2032 or Crime Stoppers at 800-554-5245. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.