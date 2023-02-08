Tamron Hall nominated for NAACP Image Award for outstanding talk show host

Two-time Emmy Award-winning journalist and author, Tamron Hall, has been nominated for an NAACP Image Award for outstanding informative talk show host.

Eyewitness News' Sandra Bookman sat down with Hall to talk about what the honor means to her.

"Every single show matters to me, every detail matters because people matter and our stories matter," Hall said.

She says that's part of the secret sauce that has made her self-titled daytime talk show a hit.

The show has spanned four seasons with 500-plus episodes and counting.

The Emmy Award-winning host believes her background as a journalist is the foundation on which the show rests, enabling her to dig deeper, no matter the subject, giving her audience, dubbed "The Tam Fam," the conversations they crave.

"We merge the entertainment and the news in a way that I believe resonates with people," Hall said.

Her ability to connect with a nationwide audience has been recognized recently with an NAACP Image Award nomination.

It's something she says she's grateful for, but she also sees as an opportunity to inspire others.

"What other nominees and winners of the NAACP Image Awards, what they represent, is this hope that you can do these things," she said.

Hall acknowledges her confidence and drive, on display daily, comes in part from knowing just how far she's come in her own journey.

"My grandfather was born in 1901," she said. "He was a sharecropper who could not read and his granddaughter makes her living with words. There is never a day that I'll be too pressured."