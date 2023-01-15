Man and woman shot while getting food from taco truck in southwest Houston, police say

Police said a man and a woman were at the taco stand getting food when two suspects in a red pickup truck drove by and shot at them.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people were shot Saturday night while getting food at a taco stand in southwest Houston, according to police.

At about 11:54 p.m., Houston Police Department officers responded to a shooting at a food truck in the 8300 block of Wilcrest Drive near Beechnut Street.

When police arrived at the taco stand, they found a man shot in the arm and a woman shot in the leg.

HPD said two Hispanic men in a red pickup truck drove by and opened fire while the victims were getting food.

The two victims are expected to be OK.

Police said one victim may have recognized one of the shooters but isn't sure.

Authorities said a dozen rifle casings were found at the scene.

