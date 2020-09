Taco Cabana is adding a few new items to its menu, including a foodie favorite: a torta!The beloved food chain is now offering a Smoked Pork and Mango Habanero Sauce torta, which is a Mexican sandwich with refried beans and more.You can also get the Mango Habanero Sauce added to a Taco Cabana taco or Cabana bowl.If you're intrigued, you might want to act fast. The tortas are only available for a limited time, according to the company.Guests can place orders via drive-thru, curbside or delivery.