FREE KIDS MEAL: Taco Cabana is offering a free lunch for the kids

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- You may still be stuck at home, but if you're looking for a good deal for the kids during lunch, Taco Cabana may have something worth tasting.

The Mexican fast food chain is offering a free kids meal for TC fans under 12 years old.



The offer is valid Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to noon.

The offer isn't available through online ordering, and children must be accompanied by parent or guardian.

