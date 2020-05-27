FREE KIDS MEAL: Taco Cabana is offering a free lunch for the kids

Let TC cover lunch for your little ones with a FREE Kids Meal. 1 per child under 12 years of age present. Mon-Fri, 11am to 12pm to-go through the drive-thru only, while supplies last. Children must be accompanied by parent/guardian. Not available through online ordering. pic.twitter.com/AUQf4K30Cw — Taco Cabana (@TacoCabana) May 15, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- You may still be stuck at home, but if you're looking for a good deal for the kids during lunch, Taco Cabana may have something worth tasting.The Mexican fast food chain is offering a free kids meal for TC fans under 12 years old.The offer is valid Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to noon.The offer isn't available through online ordering, and children must be accompanied by parent or guardian.