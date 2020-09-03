Food & Drink

Taco Bell removing Mexican pizza from its menu this year

For the second time this year Taco Bell is making changes to its menu, and that includes saying goodbye to its Mexican pizza.

The move is part of the process to revamp its new streamline menu.

"We're also dedicated to creating a faster and more seamless restaurant experience than ever before, which means evolving our menu, our restaurant designs, and our operations to better serve both our guests and team members alike," the fast food chain wrote on its website.

But the Mexican pizza is not the only thing the chain is slicing off its menu. Taco Bell will be replacing its Pico de Gallo with fresh diced tomatoes, and its shredded chicken will no longer be an option on its protein menu.

All changes to the menu will be made Nov. 5. But it's not all bad news.

Fans will be saying 'Hello' to three new items: Chicken Chipotle Melt, Dragonfruit Freeze, and Green Sauce.

In mid-July, the restaurant also removed the 7-Layer Burrito and Nachos Supreme because of the impact of COVID-19.

