70-year-old Taco Bell employee surprised with tip of a lifetime

SOUTH DAYTONA, Florida -- A 70-year-old Taco Bell employee was surprised with the tip of a lifetime after his community came together to thank him.

For the past 20 years, Joe Deciccio has worked the drive-thru window at a South Daytona store -- handing out smiles and friendly greetings along with food orders.

When a Facebook group was created to spotlight restaurant workers during the pandemic, the employee known as Taco Bell Joe won by a landslide.

An initial gift of $50 soon swelled to thousands as donations poured in.

He was recently presented with a check of more than $6,000.

"It's my customers that I owe this to. They bring out the best in me. It's them. I couldn't do it without your help," Deciccio said. "And I'm going to do my best to live up to it. And spark a light, a little candle in every heart of every person that I meet."

Raj Gohill was among those who contributed to the tip for Deciccio.

"You could have the worst day, by the time you get through the drive-thru there, you're just smiling," Gohill said.

Taco Bell Joe said he never realized how many people he has touched but his customers give him strength as well as wisdom.
