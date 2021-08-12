taco bell

New Taco Bell drive-thru concept looks to 'defy' expectations

Taco Bell Defy is slated to open summer 2022 in Minnesota.
By Brock Koller
Taco Bell building drive-thru of the future

BROOKLYN PARK, Minnesota -- Taco Bell is ready to defy your drive-thru expectations with its latest real estate concept.

Taco Bell Defy is set to break ground in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota later this month.

Taco Bell Defy slated to open in summer 2022.

The 3,000 square-foot, two-story building is for drive-thru ordering only.

Taco Bell Defy features four lanes, one traditional lane and three others which are dedicated to mobile or delivery order pickups for customers who order via the Taco Bell app and third-party delivery services.

Taco Bell Defy will have four drive-thru lanes.

Taco Bell says mobile customers will be able to scan their order via QR codes and a digital check-in screen. They will then pull forward and receive their food from a contactless lift system. At the same time, customers will be able to interact with the workers in their elevated kitchen in real-time through video.

"Partnering with our franchisees to test new concepts is a huge unlock of learning for us. What we learn from the test of this new Defy concept may help shape future Taco Bell restaurants," said Mike Grams, Taco Bell's President and Global COO.

Taco Bell Defy is scheduled to open to the public by summer 2022.

Taco Bell Defy is currently scheduled to break ground in August 2021.

