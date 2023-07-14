Significant rise in syphilis cases in Houston area linked to pregnant women, health department says

There is an increase in the Houston area of syphilis cases that have been linked to pregnant women, according to the city's health department.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The City of Houston has a syphilis problem, and it's only getting worse.

The health department is reporting a whopping 128% increase in syphilis cases in women.

In 2022, 674 cases were reported compared to the more minor 295 cases reported four years ago.

That rise is attributed mainly to pregnant women, who are passing the bacteria to their unborn babies.

"They need to test at their first prenatal visit, their third trimester, and at delivery," Lupita Thorton with the Houston Health Department said.

In response to the increase in cases, the city's health department is now waiving fees for STD testing because of the surge.

