HOUSTON, Texas -- Scorching temps. Baking cars. ERCOT begging locals to set their thermostats to 78 (say what?). Why? It's almost like it's summer in Houston or something.
After a long sweat, nothing cools off like a long swim in a sparkling pool. To that end, a European pool-sharing service is diving into Houston, allow H-Towners to visit safe, secure spaces that come certified and ready to make a splash.
Dubbed Swimmy, the app (available for download on Apple and Android) connects swimmers and sunbathers with pool rentals in their area. Booking sessions range by pool between $25-$35 per person per half-day, per release.
For more on this story, continue reading from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.
Swimmy, European pool-sharing app, dives into Houston just in time for summer
