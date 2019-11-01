SWAT officer shoots suspect who planned to rob armored car: HPD

Officer involved shooting at the S. Post Oak shopping center. Not a lot of details at this moment but one suspect was shot according to HPD and other suspects taken into custody. We are on scene gathering more information. @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/YwDinNljT6 — Brhe Berry ABC13 (@BrheABC13) November 1, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect in an attempted armored car robbery was shot by a SWAT officer Friday afternoon at a southwest Houston shopping center, police say.It happened at 16100 Post Oak near Court Road, according to a tweet from the Houston Police Department.HPD says SWAT was on standby in marked patrol units due to the increased amount of armored car robberies in the Houston area.They saw three suspects in a stolen white Ford F-150 pickup truck start to put on masks as if they were about to rob the armored car that was in the parking lot of La Michoacana Meat Market and Walgreens nearby.As the officers prepared to take the suspects into custody, they drove away.The SWAT officers followed them to the back of the shopping center on Post Oak, but the suspects refused to stop.After an unsuccessful P.I.T. maneuver by officials, two of the suspects bailed out of the truck and tried to run. They were quickly arrested.A third suspect got out of the passenger side of the truck with an AR-15 and opened fire on the officers, said Matt Slinkard, HPD Executive Assistant Chief of Investigative and Special Operations.Slinkard said the weapon is still at the scene.The suspect got into a shootout with SWAT officers and was wounded. He was flown via LifeFlight to Memorial Hermann Hospital in critical condition."These are armed, dangerous hijackers out here committing armed robberies," Slinkard said, adding that HPD has been aggressively investigating these crimes.Police describe the suspects as three young black males."It's time for this to stop. And if you think you're going to come out here and prey on the innocent victims of our society, and you're going to come out here and mask up, and you're going to get rifles, and you're going to steal somebody's car that they need to support their families, and you're going to come out here and hijack an armored car, we have news for you," Slinkard said. "Today that armored car had SWAT officers inside of it."No officers, armored truck workers or civilians were injured in the shooting.