Masked men with guns seen in ambush that killed armored truck guard

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Masked men with guns drawn can be seen in a series of still images from surveillance cameras outside a Popeyes restaurant, moments before an armored truck guard was shot.

The images released by police show the brazen ambush of Francis Hazzard, 68, a security guard who worked for Loomis Armored US. Hazzard was in the process of a money transfer outside the restaurant in the 5000 block of Antoine Drive on Thursday, according to police.

Armored truck guard shot in face dies after ambush

A $55,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest of the trio, according to the FBI.



The men were all armed and their faces were covered when they approached from behind the restaurant. That's when the Hazzard ran toward the driver's side of the armored vehicle before being shot, according to police.

Witnesses told Eyewitness News the guard struggled with the suspects before the close-range shooting.

EYEWITNESS DESCRIBES SHOOTING OF ARMORED TRUCK GUARD

"We were right across the street. We thought it was fireworks," one witness said.



The suspects got away in a tan-colored SUV with money, but it wasn't clear how much was taken.
A revolver could be seen on the ground near the armored truck and the driver remained inside the vehicle as police investigated.

Police say three to four men dumped the SUV nearby and got into a black Impala sedan.

The SUV was later recovered and towed to the FBI Houston office.

