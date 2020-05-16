Kemah bar flooded during severe thunderstorm Friday evening

KEMAH, Texas (KTRK) -- Today's storms left a bar in Kemah flooded Friday afternoon.Images and videos from inside of Crazy Alan's Swamp Shack near the Kemah Marina, shows chairs that were on the patio completely submerged in water.The restaurant's owner said the first floor flooded in 30 minutes, but the kitchen and bar areas were not impacted.Many streets in the Houston area were submerged under water as the strong line of storms moved through southeast Texas.In Pasadena, a man was caught on video kayaking down flooded streets.ABC13 meteorologists said severe weather will be a threat all weekend.