Man in suspicious car attempting to solicit girls near Dueitt Middle School, Spring ISD police say

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Spring ISD Police is warning people of a man attempting to solicit young girls near a middle school during the morning and afternoon hours.

Spring police notified Constable Mike Herman that a white male was driving an off-white or silver Volkswagen Passat with dark tinted windows near Dueitt Middle School in N. Harris County.

On Aug. 18, students reported the car to administrators after the vehicle approached them on their way to school, according to Spring PD. Students said they didn't acknowledge him and could not determine what he was saying.

Spring ISD police immediately began an investigation and notified the Harris County Sheriff's Office Precinct 4 to report to the area and watch for the vehicle.

Parents were notified of the matter via a letter sent by the school.

On Friday, district police identified the car through surveillance footage. Although the license plates were not visible, they asked neighbors to check their cameras.

There haven't been any other incidents reported about the vehicle. Police are asking people and students to be aware of their surroundings and let officials know if they see the car. If they spot anything suspicious, they can call the 24-hour Spring line at 281-891-6911

Constable deputies will be conducting extra patrols in and around the area to locate the suspect, according to Constable Herman.