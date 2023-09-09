2 men were out on bond when they were arrested after chase, $12,000 theft in Rosenberg, records show

Rosenberg police arrest two men accused of stealing money and leading police on a chase while out on bond, court records show.

ROSENBERG, Texas (KTRK) -- Twenty-five-year-old Landyn Robertson and 26-year-old Deric Williams were arrested after Rosenberg police say the duo led them on a high-speed chase and allegedly stole $12,000 from a woman.

Court documents show Robertson and Williams have a criminal history and were both on bond. They have each been charged with violent crimes.

Rosenberg police Chief Jonathan White said both suspects had tin foil covering their ankle monitors.

Williams was accused of capital murder and has violated his bond conditions several times, according to records.

The most recent violation was just weeks ago. His bond was reinstated about a week before this violation. A hearing was scheduled in Judge Lori Chambers Gray's courtroom for this violation later in September.

Williams was accused of killing 19-year-old Christian Lezama in downtown Houston in 2019.

Robertson was charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon in early August. According to court documents, he robbed someone at knife point. Robertson was also out of jail on bond.

"I would hope they're not out supposed to be committing crimes, but they don't seem to care about that," White said.

White said both will be charged with felony evading arrest, felony burglary of a vehicle, and misdemeanor evading arrest.

Police caught the duo when they crashed into a concrete barrier.

No bystanders were injured in the crash, and police were able to return the money to the victim.

