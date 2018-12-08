Suspects arrested and charged for killing convenience store owner in Fifth Ward, HPD says

The community is remembering a store owner killed Thursday night in Fifth Ward.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Two suspects have been arrested and charged for the fatal shooting of a 32-year-old convenience store owner outside his business in Fifth Ward, police say.

The incident happened at the Gulf gas station at the corner of Liberty and Pannell Street around 10:45 p.m. on Aug. 9.

Authorities say the victim, Sohail Khan, was walking from the store to his truck, when he was ambushed. One of the store employees told Eyewitness News, the owner had come to collect money and had only been there for 45 minutes when he was murdered.

Police say a black man with dreads wearing a red and white striped shirt shot the owner multiple times, took his money, then fired again. Witnesses described hearing as many as eight shots. The store owner had a gun on his hip but was killed before he could reach for it.

Police have not said how much cash was taken.

Friends and colleagues say the man killed was a father to two young children. He was married and was originally from Pakistan.

"He was a really good friend and a really good man and we lost him," one friend told Eyewitness News.

Neighbors left messages in honor of a store owner who was killed in Fifth Ward.


Homicide detectives are hopeful they'll find the killer because the murder was caught on video. The victim's truck had a dash camera that was recording when he was gunned down. Investigators say there's a clear shot of the killer's face.

A store owner was shot and killed outside his business Thursday night.



If you have information about what happened, you can report your tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS.

