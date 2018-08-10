Convenience store owner robbed and killed in Fifth Ward

EMBED </>More Videos

A 32-year-old convenience store owner was killed Thursday night, police say.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A 32-year-old convenience store owner was robbed and killed outside his business in Fifth Ward, police say.

This happened at the Gulf gas station at the corner of Liberty and Pannell Street around 10:45 p.m. Thursday.

Authorities say the man was walking from the store to his truck, when he was ambushed. One of the store employees told Eyewitness News, the owner had come to collect money and had only been there for 45 minutes when he was murdered.

Police say a black man with dreads wearing a red and white striped shirt shot the owner multiple times, took his money, then fired again. Witnesses described hearing as many as eight shots. The store owner had a gun on his hip but was killed before he could reach for it.

Police have not said how much cash was taken.

Friends and colleagues say the man killed was a father to two young children. He was married and was originally from Pakistan.

"He was a really good friend and a really good man and we lost him," one friend told Eyewitness News.

EMBED More News Videos

Neighbors left messages in honor of a store owner who was killed in Fifth Ward.


Homicide detectives are hopeful they'll find the killer because the murder was caught on video. The victim's truck had a dash camera that was recording when he was gunned down. Investigators say there's a clear shot of the killer's face.

EMBED More News Videos

A store owner was shot and killed outside his business Thursday night.



If you have information about what happened, you can report your tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS.

Follow Courtney Fischer on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
robberyshootingHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
SWAT involved in standoff with armed suspect in Bellaire
79-year-old woman dies after being stabbed in Galveston
Robbers kill man, hold girlfriend at gunpoint during home invasion
FM 1960 shut down at I-45 due to deadly wreck
Police find mother of 3 dead inside Texas City home
Justin Verlander says wife Kate Upton saved his career
Celebrate the Texans victory with these freebies
Travis Scott announces new music festival coming to Houston
Show More
HISD board votes to give teachers pay 'step pay' increases
23 rescued French bulldog puppies from Texas up for adoption
Houston mom sounds alarm after son born with Zika defects
Teen overcomes incredible odds to become valedictorian
Texans fans hungry for success as pre-season games begin
More News