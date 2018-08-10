Convenience store owner robbed and killed in Fifth Ward

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3923603" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Neighbors left messages in honor of a store owner who was killed in Fifth Ward.

A 32-year-old convenience store owner was robbed and killed outside his business in Fifth Ward, police say.This happened at the Gulf gas station at the corner of Liberty and Pannell Street around 10:45 p.m. Thursday.Authorities say the man was walking from the store to his truck, when he was ambushed. One of the store employees told Eyewitness News, the owner had come to collect money and had only been there for 45 minutes when he was murdered.Police say a black man with dreads wearing a red and white striped shirt shot the owner multiple times, took his money, then fired again. Witnesses described hearing as many as eight shots. The store owner had a gun on his hip but was killed before he could reach for it.Police have not said how much cash was taken.Friends and colleagues say the man killed was a father to two young children. He was married and was originally from Pakistan."He was a really good friend and a really good man and we lost him," one friend told Eyewitness News.Homicide detectives are hopeful they'll find the killer because the murder was caught on video. The victim's truck had a dash camera that was recording when he was gunned down. Investigators say there's a clear shot of the killer's face.If you have information about what happened, you can report your tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS.