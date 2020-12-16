Suspected porch thief caught with stolen packages and drugs in west Harris County

A suspected porch pirate was arrested in west Harris County with more than just stolen packages.

On Dec. 14, deputies with the Harris County Precinct 4's Office said they responded to a call in the 18700 block of Drexel Ridge about a woman allegedly following a FedEx truck and stealing packages as they were delivered.

Deputies said a witness in the area observed the suspect and updates led to finding her in the 15000 block of Carraway Court. At the scene, the suspect was found with multiple stolen packages and 13.5 grams of crystal methamphetamine.



During the week, authorities also released surveillance video from one of the homes where the suspect hit. In the video, the woman was seen taking off with a package that had recently been delivered.

She has been charged with mail theft and possession of a controlled substance.

With the holidays in full effect and many people receiving their orders, the frustration has become real for some when their shipment gets taken. But porch pirates may have met their match recently with Harris County's plan of leaving fake packages on door steps and then tracking the thieves.

In Texas, stealing a package from a porch or mailbox is now a felony.

