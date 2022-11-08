Suspect accused of sexual assault with a 'sharp object' wanted by Crime Stoppers and HPD

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department Special Victims Division and Crime Stoppers are looking for a suspect accused of attempting to assault someone sexually in NW Houston.

HPD said it happened in the 5800 block of Woodway Drive on Oct. 16. At approximately 11 p.m., the victim was approached from behind by the suspect, who reportedly held a sharp object to the victim's neck.

As the suspect attempted to assault the victim, the victim was able to fight back and freed themselves from the suspect's hold, HPD said.

The suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction.

A sketch has been drawn as to the possible appearance of the suspect.

Officials described the suspect as an olive-toned man in his late 20s to early 30s, approximately 5 foot 11 inches in height, with short brown hair.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.