Wanted burglar caught on camera breaking into a residence and stealing 2 dogs

SUSPECT WANTED BY LAW ENFORCEMENT FOR BREAKING INTO A RESIDENCE AND STEALING TWO DOGS!



— Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) December 20, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County authorities are searching for a suspect who ran off with a family's two dogs, along with the kennel they were housed in on Dec. 14, 2021.Video surveillance shows a Black man in his 30's wearing an orange safety vest with a gray long sleeve shirt and shorts as he forced his way into the victim's home at 11000 block of Huffmeister Road.The dogs were later found by animal control abandoned near a dumpster. Authorities are currently in search of the burglar."If you have any information regarding the identity of this suspect, you are urged to contact our dispatch or your local law enforcement," Constable Mark Herman wrote.Anyone with information is urged to call authorities at (281) 376-3472.