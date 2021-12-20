burglary

Wanted burglar caught on camera breaking into a residence and stealing 2 dogs

EMBED <>More Videos

Suspect wanted for breaking into a residence and stealing 2 dogs

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County authorities are searching for a suspect who ran off with a family's two dogs, along with the kennel they were housed in on Dec. 14, 2021.

Video surveillance shows a Black man in his 30's wearing an orange safety vest with a gray long sleeve shirt and shorts as he forced his way into the victim's home at 11000 block of Huffmeister Road.

The dogs were later found by animal control abandoned near a dumpster. Authorities are currently in search of the burglar.

"If you have any information regarding the identity of this suspect, you are urged to contact our dispatch or your local law enforcement," Constable Mark Herman wrote.

Anyone with information is urged to call authorities at (281) 376-3472.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonburglarypetsuspect imagesresidential burglarylost pet
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BURGLARY
2 businesses in The Heights burglarized within an hour of each other
60-year-old man shot while confronting burglars in E. Harris Co.
Houston-area suspects burglarized Tennessee McDonald's, police say
20-year-old shot to death during break-in of Conroe home, police say
TOP STORIES
Harris County Health confirms 1st omicron-related death
Man charged with capital murder in death of League City yacht dealer
Omicron variant in Houston: Boosters may not provide lasting effects
HISD superintendent on COO arrest: 'Never seen such a failure'
Omicron variant now 73% of US COVID cases
Harris Co. COVID threat level raised to orange ahead of Christmas
Woman charged in wrong-way crash that killed man and woman on I-45
Show More
Suspects wanted for scamming $7K from elderly victim, HPD says
2 teens found dead after SUV crashes into front yard of home
4 teens arrested after game room robbery sparked police chase
Houston church prays for missing 25-year-old's safe return
Houston restaurants and bars closed due to latest COVID outbreak
More TOP STORIES News